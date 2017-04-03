Delta says 150 more flights cancelled as storm effects linger20 min ago
Delta Air Lines said it cancelled another 150 flights as it tries to get back on schedule after severe thunderstorms that disrupted flights into and out of its hub in Atlanta. Delta said last afternoon that its operations are stabilising, but there aren't enough crews available to staff its flights, in part because of federal regulations on rest for crews.
