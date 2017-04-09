Delta meltdown: Delays drag into Sunday, improvement is slow Delta still struggling to get flights back on time days after storms hit its Atlanta hub. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nXXJpK Delta Air Lines said it had canceled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologized for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.