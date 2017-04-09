Delta meltdown: Delays drag into Sunday, improvement is slow
Delta meltdown: Delays drag into Sunday, improvement is slow Delta still struggling to get flights back on time days after storms hit its Atlanta hub. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nXXJpK Delta Air Lines said it had canceled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologized for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC