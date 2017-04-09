Delta meltdown: Delays drag into Sund...

Delta meltdown: Delays drag into Sunday, improvement is slow

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Delta meltdown: Delays drag into Sunday, improvement is slow Delta still struggling to get flights back on time days after storms hit its Atlanta hub. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nXXJpK Delta Air Lines said it had canceled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologized for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr 4 anonymous 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC