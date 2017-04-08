Delta Cancels 275 Flights as Storm Woes Linger at Atlanta Hub
Delta Air Lines Inc. , the second-largest airline in the U.S., canceled about 275 flights on Saturday and warned that more could be scrapped after severe thunderstorms stymied travel out of the company's largest hub this week. The airline extended a travel waiver to help customers change flights without fees if their travel plans are flexible, according to a statement posted on the Atlanta-based company's website on Saturday.
