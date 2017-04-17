Deep Dive: A contrarian dividend stock play: Some retail REITs
Simon Property Group Inc. was the top holding of the AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund as of Feb. 28. Investors have punished the stocks of real estate investment trusts that focus on retail properties, despite their attractive dividend yields. But Scott Crowe, the chief investment strategist for CenterSquare Investment Management in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., believes that for some retail REITs, prices are just too low, despite retailers' difficulties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC