Deep Dive: A contrarian dividend stock play: Some retail REITs

13 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Simon Property Group Inc. was the top holding of the AMG Managers CenterSquare Real Estate Fund as of Feb. 28. Investors have punished the stocks of real estate investment trusts that focus on retail properties, despite their attractive dividend yields. But Scott Crowe, the chief investment strategist for CenterSquare Investment Management in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., believes that for some retail REITs, prices are just too low, despite retailers' difficulties.

