Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won the backing of German generic drugmaker Stada's management with a surprise improvement on its previous takeover proposal, valuing the company at about 5.3 billion euros . ** Turkey's Vestel is in talks to buy the television unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, a Vestel official said on Monday, a deal that could be worth a few hundred million dollars and could expand the Turkish firm's global presence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr 4 anonymous 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC