Crash that sent pilot to closed runwa...

Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

In this Aug. 16, 2015 file photo, investigators examine the scene where one person died and another was injured in the crash of a single-engine plane on Long Island Rail Road tracks on the line between Bethpage and Hicksville, NY. As a result of this crash, the Federal Aviation Administration now regularly check the accuracy of its radar video maps after an air traffic controller directed the pilot with engine trouble to a closed airport moments before the plane went down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Tue Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr 4 anonymous 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC