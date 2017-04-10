Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes

In this Aug. 16, 2015 file photo, investigators examine the scene where one person died and another was injured in the crash of a single-engine plane on Long Island Rail Road tracks on the line between Bethpage and Hicksville, NY. As a result of this crash, the Federal Aviation Administration now regularly check the accuracy of its radar video maps after an air traffic controller directed the pilot with engine trouble to a closed airport moments before the plane went down.

