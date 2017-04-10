Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes
In this Aug. 16, 2015 file photo, investigators examine the scene where one person died and another was injured in the crash of a single-engine plane on Long Island Rail Road tracks on the line between Bethpage and Hicksville, NY. As a result of this crash, the Federal Aviation Administration now regularly check the accuracy of its radar video maps after an air traffic controller directed the pilot with engine trouble to a closed airport moments before the plane went down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC