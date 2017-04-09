Christie associates to be sentenced for New Jersey bridge scandal
Wildstein testified that Christie's subordinates used the Port Authority, the bistate agency that oversees huge chunks of New York's transportation and commerce infrastructure, as a source of political favors for Democratic politicians whose endorsements he sought. Ex-Port Authority executive Bill Baroni was sentenced to two years for closing lanes on a busy New York City bridge.
