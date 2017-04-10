Cathay Pacific tags Rimowa luggage as - fragile' due to costly claims

A spike in damage claims for Rimowa suitcases has prompted Cathay Pacific Airways to order its staff to add a "fragile" tag to them, citing the "high cost" of such compensation. Passengers travelling with the branded suitcases, which can cost HK$10,000 or more, will see airport staff handle their luggage with extra care as one of Asia's biggest premium airlines moves to put a cap on costly replacements.

