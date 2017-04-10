Cathay Pacific tags Rimowa luggage as - fragile' due to costly claims
A spike in damage claims for Rimowa suitcases has prompted Cathay Pacific Airways to order its staff to add a "fragile" tag to them, citing the "high cost" of such compensation. Passengers travelling with the branded suitcases, which can cost HK$10,000 or more, will see airport staff handle their luggage with extra care as one of Asia's biggest premium airlines moves to put a cap on costly replacements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC