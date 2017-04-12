Cathay Names Rupert Hogg as CEO After First Loss in 8 Years
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. named Rupert Hogg as its chief executive officer, replacing Ivan Chu, as Asia's biggest international airline struggles to revive earnings after reporting its first annual loss in eight years. Hogg, 55, chief operating officer since March 2014 and a 30-year veteran at parent Swire Group, will take over May 1, Hong Kong-based Cathay said in a statement to the stock exchange Wednesday.
