Canada Stocks-TSX up as CP Rail earnings beat; energy, bank stocks support
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and as energy and many financial shares also gained. Canadian Pacific was the most influential gainer on the index, adding 3.6 percent to C$209.32 after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and expressed optimism that demand was improving.
