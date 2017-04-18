Bus services to Arundel to be cut in half
Bus operator Stagecoach has announced a number of changes to its Coastliner 700 route that runs from Brighton to Wick, taking effect from April 30. The service currently runs via Arundel every 30 minutes at peak times Monday to Saturday, with an additional Sunday service. However the company has announced that from the end of the month the 700 will no longer stop at Arundel.
