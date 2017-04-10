Bus bursts into flames in Manhattan; ...

Bus bursts into flames in Manhattan; no injuries

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

No injuries were reported after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus caught fire around 6:45 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street. Transit officials say there were no passengers when the bus burst into flames, spewing heavy gray smoke and flames and blackening part of the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Tue Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr 4 anonymous 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC