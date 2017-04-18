Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Strong-Buy"
The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock's previous close.
Read more at Daily Political.
