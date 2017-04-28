Bombardier Fires Back at Boeing in Jet Pricing Fracas 39 minutes ago
Boeing Co.' s allegations that Bombardier Inc. sold C Series passenger jets at unfairly low prices are "absurd," the Canadian planemaker said, raising the volume in an increasingly noisy relationship between the U.S. and Canada.
