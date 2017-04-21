Andrew Barr to explore freight expans...

Andrew Barr to explore freight expansion on trade mission to Singapore

3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Chief minister Andrew Barr will meet with the head of Singapore Airlines to further bolster Canberra as a freight hub while on a trade mission to the country. Mr Barr flew to Singapore on Friday night with what he described as "the largest delegation of Canberra businesses in the ACT's history" to pitch to more than 100 investors.

