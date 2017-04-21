Andrew Barr to explore freight expansion on trade mission to Singapore
Chief minister Andrew Barr will meet with the head of Singapore Airlines to further bolster Canberra as a freight hub while on a trade mission to the country. Mr Barr flew to Singapore on Friday night with what he described as "the largest delegation of Canberra businesses in the ACT's history" to pitch to more than 100 investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC