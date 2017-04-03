Amtrak eyes Friday for full rail service after derailment
Amtrak said it hopes to have full rail service restored at New York's Penn Station by Friday, four days after a second derailment in two weeks caused headaches for commuters at the nation's busiest rail hub. Amtrak made its announcement on Wednesday after the heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use Penn Station leveled strong criticisms and called for swifter action.
