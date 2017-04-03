American Airlines ending New York JFK-San Juan flights Move will take American off a route it has flown since the early 1970s. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n4FiU6 The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.