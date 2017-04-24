Air NZ increases capacity as passenge...

Air NZ increases capacity as passengers rise in March, Auckland Airport movements grow

13 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

National carrier Air New Zealand beefed up domestic capacity in the face of rising passenger numbers, particularly on Auckland-to-Queenstown routes which showed up in higher domestic passenger movements in Auckland International Airport's latest figures. Auckland-based Air NZ increased passenger numbers 5.2 percent to 1.61 million in March from the same month a year earlier and expanded its available seat kilometres 4.1 percent to 4,057 million, it said in a monthly investor update.

