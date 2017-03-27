Air New Zealand admits airfare mistake with flights from Auckland to Honolulu
Flights to Hawaii were wrongly advertised on Grabaseat for $499 return on Monday morning, but Air New Zealand quickly amended the price. Air New Zealand admits it was "our bad" and not a late April Fools joke, when it advertised the wrong price for flights from Auckland to Hawaii.
