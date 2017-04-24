Additional charge rejected for convic...

Additional charge rejected for convicted ex-transit chief

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A judge in New Jersey says a citizen's criminal complaint against the former head of New York's largest transit agency can't go forward. The judge ruled Monday that New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate William Brennan doesn't have legal standing to bring the misconduct complaint against former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson.

