Additional charge rejected for convicted ex-transit chief
A judge in New Jersey says a citizen's criminal complaint against the former head of New York's largest transit agency can't go forward. The judge ruled Monday that New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate William Brennan doesn't have legal standing to bring the misconduct complaint against former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transportation while relocation
|Mon
|jandbmovers
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Sun
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
