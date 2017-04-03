A slice for the stranded: Delta buys pizza for passengers
Delta Air Lines bought pizza for stranded passengers after canceling about 300 flights in the Southeast because of severe weather. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Atlanta-based airline ordered more than 450 pies for passengers in states including Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida after storms on Wednesday caused flights to be canceled or delayed.
