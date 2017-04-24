2 injured in helicopter crash in North Carolina neighborhood
Emergency personnel said the two people onboard the aircraft were hurt. FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said on Thursday that the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into a home in Newton, approximately 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC