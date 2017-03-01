What Does Buffett Know About Airlines?
Setting valuations aside, the true test of long term profitability is whether operators have made a permanent transition from price-taker to price-maker . The "airlines had a bad century" argument assumes that pricing power improves at a faster rate than a consumer's ability to identify and exploit systemic weaknesses.
