UPDATE 1-Li & Fung profit falls 47 pct in tough global retail market

Li & Fung Ltd, which supplies clothing and other products to retailers around the world, on Wednesday reported a 47 percent fall in 2016 net profit and said tough conditions in the global retail industry would put pressure on its business. Li & Fung, which made its name by making clothing and toys for Western retailers, is battling a difficult economic climate as well as competition from online rivals.

