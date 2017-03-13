Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations
In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, a FAA Air Traffic Controller works in the Dulles International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower in Sterling, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|6 min
|Retribution
|74
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|6
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|19 hr
|Alien Touch
|3
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Ghanji
|33
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC