Trump calls for privatizing air traff...

Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, a FAA Air Traffic Controller works in the Dulles International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower in Sterling, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 6 min Retribution 74
News News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai... 1 hr Fcvk tRump 6
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... 19 hr Alien Touch 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mon Ghanji 33
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... Mar 9 firstadmendmentrules 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Feb 21 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC