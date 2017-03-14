Top Execs at UPS Rake It In Despite Missed Targets
Top executives at United Parcel Service Inc. took home outrageously high compensation last year, even though the parcel carrier missed many of its performance targets, like revenue growth and total shareholder returns. In fact, UPS said in its March filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its three-year performance missed targets for revenue growth, operating return on invested capital, and total shareholder returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Ghanji
|33
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC