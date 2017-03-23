The Latest: Snarled commute looms after NYC train collision
The Latest on a collision between trains operated by Amtrak and New Jersey Transit at New York's Penn Station : The Long Island Rail Road says its riders should expect cancellations and delays during the evening rush hour because of an Amtrak derailment Friday morning at New York's Penn Station. An Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington partially derailed as it pulled out of the station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Dan l
|58
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC