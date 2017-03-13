Texarkana man pleads not guilty to disconnecting train car
The man who allegedly rode a Kansas City Southern freight train from Texarkana to near Winthrop, Ark., and disconnected a train car pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal mischief in the first degree. Ninth Circuit Court Judge Charles Yeargan scheduled court dates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Ghanji
|33
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC