Stripmine Road to close March 31

The east end of Stripmine Road will be closed for nearly three months for improvements at the Union Pacific Railroad Crossing, beginning March 31. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Union Pacific will be adding a second track and improving the intersection with Route 53. D Construction put up the road closure signs last Thursday. Only the section between the east side of Davy Lane and Route 53 will be affected.

