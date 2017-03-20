SpaceXa s Dragon arrives in San Pedro, delivers groundbreaking research
The SpaceX Dragon capsule is off loaded from the support ship NRC Quest in the Port of Los Angles early Monday morning March 20, 2017 after returning from a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Chuck Bennett/ Daily Breeze/SCNG Research into new life-saving drugs and an array of biological studies arrived in San Pedro early Monday inside the Hawthorne-made SpaceX orbiter Dragon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|21 hr
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|21 hr
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|21 hr
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Sun
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Dan l
|58
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC