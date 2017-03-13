Southwest Airlines Is Getting Rid of Its Paper Tickets
As part of an $800 million modernization effort, Southwest Airlines is getting rid of its paper tickets and pneumatic tubes to send messages at airports. The airline has invested nearly $300 million to update its airport ramps and other operations, and is now putting up another $500 million to modernize its reservation system, marking the biggest tech update in its 45 year history.
