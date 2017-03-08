Southwest Airlines celebrates 40 years at CCIA
Southwest Airlines celebrates 40 years of service in the Coastal Bend and the CCIA held a celebration to honor and commemorate this milestone. According to Brad Hawkins, Southwest Airlines Spokesperson says, "The roots of the success of Southwest run deep in south Texas."
