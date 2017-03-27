Sex offender Winston George Thomas wa...

Sex offender Winston George Thomas wanted once again by police

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Winston George Thomas is a designated a high-risk sex offender with a long history of being released from jail and re-arrested for breaching his conditions. Winston George Thomas, 39, is a designated a high-risk sex offender who has been in and out of Headingley Correctional Centre numerous times since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Wed ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai... Mar 17 Jack Mehoff 7
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC