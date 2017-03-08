Schneider, CSX Transportation Agree on New Rail Contract
Schneider National Inc. has agreed to a new multiyear agreement with CSX Transportation Inc., under which the railroad will continue to serve as one of the truckload and intermodal carrier's primary rail providers. The agreement allows Schneider to continue to serve the eastern United States as the demand for intermodal transportation increases, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said.
