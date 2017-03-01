San Pedro child-care center hit with a disturbinga vandalism, youths arrested
Four boys and one girl -- the youngest was 7 years old -- trashed the Port of Los Angeles' World Tot LA day care center in San Pedro, leaving it shuttered throughout this week and 60 preschoolers scrambling to find other day care provisions in the meantime. March 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|17 hr
|Alihra
|32
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC