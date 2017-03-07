San Francisco Dance Troupe, Na Lei Hu...

San Francisco Dance Troupe, Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu, Returns to Hawaii, 5/5-6

Today, Kumu Hula Patrick Makuak?ne and his award-winning dance troupe, N? Lei Hulu I Ka W?kiu, announced the company's return to the Hawaii Theatre this Spring for two performances only of The Natives Are Restless, a thrilling new reiteration of the troupe's iconic show that originally premiered in 1998. A full-length, multimedia production with several of the original groundbreaking numbers, The Natives Are Restless will also feature 15 new choreographed pieces, as well as live music provided by music duo K?paoa.

