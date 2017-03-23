Sam Walsh gets new gig at global trad...

Sam Walsh gets new gig at global trader Mitsui

In a rare move for corporate Japan, Rio Tinto's former chief executive, the Australian Sam Walsh, has been nominated to join the board of trading giant Mitsui & Co. Japan's trading houses such as Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui and Co have had longstanding links with Rio, initially via its Hamersley Iron unit, which was developed to supply Japan's steel mills with iron ore.

