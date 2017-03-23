Sam Walsh gets new gig at global trader Mitsui
In a rare move for corporate Japan, Rio Tinto's former chief executive, the Australian Sam Walsh, has been nominated to join the board of trading giant Mitsui & Co. Japan's trading houses such as Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui and Co have had longstanding links with Rio, initially via its Hamersley Iron unit, which was developed to supply Japan's steel mills with iron ore.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Dan l
|58
