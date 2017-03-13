Records committee releases some details of Amazon tax deal
In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. The Utah State Records Committee granted part of an appeal requesting information about the tax agreement reached between Amazon and the state tax commission, how the arrangement was made and whether incentives were offered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|6 min
|CodeTalker
|136
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|14 hr
|Jack Mehoff
|7
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Dan l
|58
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Wed
|Alien Touch
|3
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC