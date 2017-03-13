Police: Man left improvised explosive at NYC bus terminal
Police say a man left a crude explosive device in a briefcase at a New York City bus terminal, but it didn't detonate. Thirty-nine-year-old Arsenio Mason was charged Thursday with possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
