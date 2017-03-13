Police: Man left improvised explosive...

Police: Man left improvised explosive at NYC bus terminal

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Police say a man left a crude explosive device in a briefcase at a New York City bus terminal, but it didn't detonate. Thirty-nine-year-old Arsenio Mason was charged Thursday with possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 7 min copout 131
News News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai... 2 hr Jack Mehoff 7
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 22 hr Dan l 58
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Wed Alien Touch 3
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... Mar 9 firstadmendmentrules 1
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC