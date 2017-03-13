Pneumatic Tubes, Paper Tickets Make L...

Pneumatic Tubes, Paper Tickets Make Last Gasp at Southwest

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

In its 45 years of flying, Southwest Airlines Co. has been known for its lean operations and vaunted "20-minute turns" -- the time between a jet getting to a terminal and pulling away for the next flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mon Ghanji 33
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... Mar 9 firstadmendmentrules 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Feb 21 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Feb 21 USA Today 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC