Plane that landed at NYC airport gets stuck in snowdrift
A plane from Chicago that landed at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday got stuck in a snowdrift while turning off the runway and had to be pulled out by a tug. The pilot of the Republic Airline flight operating under Delta was trying to leave the runway in order to taxi to the gate when the plane got stuck.
