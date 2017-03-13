Plane that landed at NYC airport gets...

Plane that landed at NYC airport gets stuck in snowdrift

15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A plane from Chicago that landed at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday got stuck in a snowdrift while turning off the runway and had to be pulled out by a tug. The pilot of the Republic Airline flight operating under Delta was trying to leave the runway in order to taxi to the gate when the plane got stuck.

Chicago, IL

