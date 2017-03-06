Paul A. Jacobson Sells 20,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock
Delta Air Lines, Inc. CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,006,809.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC