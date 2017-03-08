Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to b...

Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot down in effort to secure citizen privacy

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot down in effort to secure citizen privacy. In it, KSWO reports that:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK Senate Bill 660 says anyone who owns property can damage or destroy a drone without being held civilly liable for the damage as long as the drone isn't in Federal Aviation Administration Airspace air space or where a reasonable expectation of privacy exists. "Citizens have a reasonable expectation of privacy and their privacy is being violated every day by these things," Sen. Ralph Shortey said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
firstadmendmentr ules

Phoenix, AZ

#1 2 hrs ago
NOte how the president of the drone club claims their benefits in locating missing children in order to violate others privacy. How often does that happen? Do they mean Okla children, or will they invade privacy each time a child goes missing anywhere in the US?

No one who lives in OKla should expect privacy. Period. You must be guilty of something and they'll find something-do or die.

And, yes, having a helicopter hoovering less than 30 ft above a neighbors roof is concerning.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Feb 21 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Feb 21 USA Today 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC