Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot down in effort to secure citizen privacy
There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot down in effort to secure citizen privacy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK Senate Bill 660 says anyone who owns property can damage or destroy a drone without being held civilly liable for the damage as long as the drone isn't in Federal Aviation Administration Airspace air space or where a reasonable expectation of privacy exists. "Citizens have a reasonable expectation of privacy and their privacy is being violated every day by these things," Sen. Ralph Shortey said.
#1 2 hrs ago
NOte how the president of the drone club claims their benefits in locating missing children in order to violate others privacy. How often does that happen? Do they mean Okla children, or will they invade privacy each time a child goes missing anywhere in the US?
No one who lives in OKla should expect privacy. Period. You must be guilty of something and they'll find something-do or die.
And, yes, having a helicopter hoovering less than 30 ft above a neighbors roof is concerning.
