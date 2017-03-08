There are on the KSWO story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot down in effort to secure citizen privacy. In it, KSWO reports that:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK Senate Bill 660 says anyone who owns property can damage or destroy a drone without being held civilly liable for the damage as long as the drone isn't in Federal Aviation Administration Airspace air space or where a reasonable expectation of privacy exists. "Citizens have a reasonable expectation of privacy and their privacy is being violated every day by these things," Sen. Ralph Shortey said.

