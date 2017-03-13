NJ Transit running extra service for St. Patrick's Parade
New Jersey Transit is offering extra bus service for passengers heading to and from the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City. For rail passengers, no liquids of any kind in any type of container will be permitted on any trains heading to and from New York and Hoboken.
