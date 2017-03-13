NJ Transit running extra service for ...

NJ Transit running extra service for St. Patrick's Parade

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

New Jersey Transit is offering extra bus service for passengers heading to and from the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City. For rail passengers, no liquids of any kind in any type of container will be permitted on any trains heading to and from New York and Hoboken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 2 hr Frogface Kate 132
News News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai... 7 hr Jack Mehoff 7
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Thu Dan l 58
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Wed Alien Touch 3
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... Mar 9 firstadmendmentrules 1
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC