New Prototype for Aloha Petroleum

Aloha Petroleum Ltd., the Hawaii-based gasoline retailer and convenience store operator, has unveiled the first "ground-up" version of a new prototype design for its convenience store fuel sites that highlights the chain's local roots. Designed by strategic branding and retail design consultancy CBX, the 3,000-square-foot store and adjoining gasoline islands with five pumps opened in mid-June in the Kahala suburb of Honolulu.

