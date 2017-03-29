Multi-million dollar Walmart distribution center to be built in Mobile
Walmart announced plans to build a $135 million distribution center in Mobile, Alabama at the State Docks Wednesday morning. The announcement was the culmination of an effort, supported by state, county and local officials, to strengthen Walmart's supply chain network while creating more than 550 local full-time jobs.
