Mexico: rail duopoly hurts competition, cites high prices
" Mexican regulatory authorities say an investigation has found that an effective rail duopoly between Kansas City Southern and Grupo Mexico has increased transport costs and created a lack of competition in rail freight. The Commission on Competition said Wednesday that the U.S. and Mexican firms own most of a third rail company, Ferrovalle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|17 min
|PerryManson
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|5 hr
|Alien Touch
|3
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Ghanji
|33
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC