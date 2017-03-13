Mexico: rail duopoly hurts competitio...

Mexico: rail duopoly hurts competition, cites high prices

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Mexican regulatory authorities say an investigation has found that an effective rail duopoly between Kansas City Southern and Grupo Mexico has increased transport costs and created a lack of competition in rail freight. The Commission on Competition said Wednesday that the U.S. and Mexican firms own most of a third rail company, Ferrovalle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 17 min PerryManson 2
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... 5 hr Alien Touch 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mon Ghanji 33
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... Mar 9 firstadmendmentrules 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Feb 21 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Feb 21 USA Today 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC