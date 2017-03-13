Metra closing 2 more ticket offices due to online sales
Suburban Chicago's commuter rail service says it's closing two ticket offices because so many riders are buying tickets online or through a mobile app. Metra announced Thursday that ticket offices at the Oak Park and Kenilworth stations along the Union Pacific Railroad will close on March 30. CEO Don Orseno says technology is changing the way people buy tickets and not staffing the offices is a "good business practice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|25 min
|RushFan666
|117
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|12 hr
|Dan l
|58
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|15 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|6
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Wed
|Alien Touch
|3
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC