Metra closing 2 more ticket offices due to online sales

Suburban Chicago's commuter rail service says it's closing two ticket offices because so many riders are buying tickets online or through a mobile app. Metra announced Thursday that ticket offices at the Oak Park and Kenilworth stations along the Union Pacific Railroad will close on March 30. CEO Don Orseno says technology is changing the way people buy tickets and not staffing the offices is a "good business practice."

