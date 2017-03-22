Mayor Garcetti bars LA police, civil servants from acting as immigration enforcers

Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive today barring Los Angeles airport and harbor police from enforcing federal immigration laws, requiring those agencies to follow policies similar to what the Los Angeles Police Department has been operating under. The agencies, which patrol Los Angeles International Airport and the Port of Los Angeles, will adopt policies similar to Special Order 40, which was issued in 1979 and prohibits officers from initiating police action to inquire about a person's immigration status or arresting someone for violation of immigration laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.