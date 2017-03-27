Manufacturer: Drones should transmit identifier for security
In this Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, a drone flies in Las Vegas. The world's largest manufacturer of civilian drones is proposing that drones be required to continually transmit identification information to help government security agencies and law enforcement figure out which might belong to rogue operators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Dan l
|58
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC